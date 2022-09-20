(Bloomberg) -- Michael Casey, an energy pipeline banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is leaving the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Casey has been a managing director and head of midstream at the New York-based bank, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2017 after more than 18 years at Citigroup Inc.

A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Casey didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Goldman Sachs has been an active adviser to pipeline companies, which have been busy consolidating in recent years as oil and gas infrastructure players pair up to cut costs and add scale. In June, the firm advised Lucid Energy on its $3.6 billion sale to Targa Resources Corp.

Goldman Sachs is set to begin its first round of job cuts since the beginning of the pandemic with plans to eliminate several hundred roles starting this month, Bloomberg News reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.