Sep 2, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s former London headquarters on Fleet Street has submitted plans to remodel the building after the investment bank’s lease came to an end.
Regis Fleet Street, a holding company owned by members of Qatar’s royal family, wants to update Peterborough Court to create 300,000 square feet (28,000 square meters) of modern office space with ground-floor stores, according to CoStar News, which reported on the application earlier Thursday.
A representative for Qatar’s rulers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
London landlords have been racing to update tired office buildings as companies look for modern and energy-efficient workspaces that can help lure back staff and meet their environmental targets. Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., owner of the neighboring property that was also part of Goldman’s former campus, unveiled plans for its own overhaul earlier this year.
Goldman vacated its campus on and around Fleet Street in 2019 after building a new European headquarters nearby. The bank has since sold that property to Korea’s National Pension Service, and leased it back.
