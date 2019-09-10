(Bloomberg) -- Few geopolitical events have distracted global banks more than the endless twists and turns of Brexit. Now, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a former public servant steeped in the U.K.’s attempts to sever itself from the European Union.

Olly Robbins, who was former Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator, plans to join the U.S. bank as a managing director after completing a fellowship, according to a statement Monday from the cabinet office. He will work in its investment-banking division, according to the statement, which didn’t elaborate on his role.

A company spokesman declined to comment beyond the government’s announcement.

Robbins led the British half of the Brexit negotiations from 2017 to 2019. Many pro-Brexit politicians have blamed Robbins for the mess the U.K. finds itself in while trying to extricate itself from the EU.

Before joining Goldman, Robbins will first take up the role of a newly established visiting fellow at the Blavatnik School of Government, according to the statement.

