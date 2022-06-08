(Bloomberg) --

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired a banker from Societe Generale SA to build its Islamic finance offering in the Middle East and North Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ishaq Dadabhoy joined the US bank’s Dubai office this week where he will help structure products that follow Shariah-compliant principles, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public. Before Goldman, he spent five years at the French lender and most recently handled its Islamic clients in the Middle East, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Goldman confirmed Dadabhoy’s appointment. A representative for Societe General didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Interest in Shariah-compliant finance is growing among high-net-worth investors in the region, according to a recent survey by Lombard Odier. Bonds and loans are their preferred assets, the survey showed.

Goldman Hires Citigroup, HSBC Bankers as Mideast Deals Surge

Goldman has also been hiring for investment banking and wealth management in the Middle East over the past 18 months as deal and funding activity surges. The bank has worked on several initial public offerings, including a share sale for Dubai’s main water and electricity provider. In November, it named a new regional co-head of investment banking and has made several hires to serve wealthy clients.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.