(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is losing its most powerful Black women, according to new data the firm released in a report on its website.

The bank had 19 Black women among its executives and senior officials as of November 2021, the bank said, down from 25, while the 24 Black men in that top rank stayed the same. Yet the bank’s overall Black employees in the US grew to 1,649 from 1,425 representing a boost to 7.4% from 6.8%.

In what Goldman calls the “most diverse managing director class to date,” 643 new promotions included 29 Black people -- or 5% of the class. It also included 194 women, or 30%, and 182 Asian people, or 28%. Firms across Wall Street say they’re working to boost representation across their companies.

Goldman’s youngest Black partner, Darren Dixon, left recently to start his own fund, and Margaret Anadu, the youngest Black female partner in Goldman history, exited this year.

“As this report details, we are holding ourselves accountable for driving progress,” Bentley de Beyer, the firm’s head of human resources, said in the report. He said the firm’s priorities “are grounded in the belief that our ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion through action and impact will better meet the needs of the clients we serve.”

