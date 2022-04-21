(Bloomberg) -- U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is following Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. in raising sterling debt just days after reporting earnings.

The New York-based bank is offering notes due in 7.5 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be named. It’s the lender’s first sale in the currency since June, when it raised 900 million pounds ($1.18 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Lenders across the Atlantic are taking advantage of a post-earnings issuance window to seize on favorable funding conditions. U.S. issuers raising sterling debt stand to make the biggest savings since 2008 as the cost of exchanging pound bonds into dollars falls below what it would cost to issue in their own currency, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Investors are lapping up the sales. Goldman has received about 1.5 billion pounds of bids for its notes so far, beating the 1 billion pounds of demand for Bank of America’s 600 million-pound notes sale on Wednesday. Wells Fargo’s 500 million-pound six-year notes on Tuesday pulled in more than 775 million pounds of investor orders, according to other people with knowledge of the sales.

Two euro notes offered by Bank of America were on average more than 1.7 times covered.

Goldman last week announced a surprise 4% revenue increase in its trading operations, crushing expectations for a 23% drop. The biggest lift came from its fixed-income business, which jumped 21%.

Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also reported better-than-expected revenue from trading operations, boosted by volatility triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Goldman’s new bond, which is callable after 6.5 years, will price at 195 basis points above U.K. gilts and inside an opening target of about 215 basis points. The bank is sole bookrunner on the sale, which is expected to price later on Thursday.

