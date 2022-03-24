(Bloomberg) -- Two Goldman Sachs Group Inc. energy bankers have left the firm for rivals.

Carlos Santacruz and Roman Tanner co-ran the New York-based bank’s unit for helping energy companies buy and sell oil and gas fields.

Santacruz is joining Wells Fargo & Co. as co-lead of energy acquisitions and divestitures, according to a representative for the San Francisco-based lender. Tanner, based in Calgary, is joining Bank of Montreal as co-head of energy acquisitions and divestitures advisory, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the move isn’t public. They were most recently vice presidents at Goldman Sachs.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs and BMO declined to comment. Tanner and Santacruz didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Energy acquisitions and divestitures, or A&D, has long been one of the busiest and most competitive areas of the energy advisory business. It involves helping clients secure the best land for drilling while selling non-core areas to maximize production and value, rather than selling an entire company. One of last year’s biggest energy deals was an A&D situation: Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s $9.5 billion sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips.

Tanner joined Goldman Sachs in 2014 after almost a decade as a petroleum engineer at GLJ Petroleum Consultants, while Santacruz joined the bank in 2017 following stints at Citigroup Inc., BHP Group Ltd. and Noble Energy Inc., according to their LinkedIn profiles.

