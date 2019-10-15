(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs is lining up buyers for an overnight sale of 4.68 million Pinterest Inc. shares, a person familiar with the matter said. Pinterest fell 1.1% in post-market trading.

The shares are being offered on behalf of an unknown holder on the same day Pinterest’s IPO lockup period expired. The six-month selling restriction had applied to insiders and other pre-IPO shareholders.

Shares are offered at $25.00 to $25.25 each, the person said, a maximum 2.23% discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

To contact the reporter on this story: Drew Singer in New York at dsinger28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Bissell-Linsk

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.