(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Raghav Maliah and Jung Min as new leaders for its mergers and acquisitions business in Asia ex-Japan as John Kim joined buyout firm Carlyle Group.

As part of the reshuffle, Sushil Bathija, co-head of Southeast Asia, will also be part of the bank’s M&A team for Asia ex-Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the bank. Pierre Chu and Weigang Li will remain as co-heads of China M&A.

Kim, who was most recently head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan and has held various other roles, is retiring from Goldman Sachs after 19 years at the firm. He is joining Carlyle as a managing director of its Asia buyout team and will start in March, according to a separate press release. He will lead Carlyle’s investment activities in Korea.

