(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has appointed Catherine Cripps, a veteran of several British asset managers, as a non-executive director of its international arm, months after the departure of the business’s first female director.

Cripps, 53, joined the board of Goldman Sachs International this month, according to a U.K. public filing, replacing Susan Kilsby, 60, who retired in January. Cripps’s appointment returns the gender balance on the board to four women among 10 directors.

Kilsby had been the first woman to serve as a director of Goldman Sachs International. Her departure followed that of Isabelle Ealet, who left the bank in June, having co-headed Goldman Sachs’s securities division.

Cripps is the only female director at CQS, the London-based hedge fund, and is a non-executive director of the Nuclear Liabilities Fund and a trustee of the Nuclear Trust, which invests funds on behalf of the U.K. government to cover the cost of decommissioning Britain’s atomic power plants. She was an investment director at GAM Holding AG, the asset manager, from 2006 to 2011.

