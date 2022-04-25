(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by shifts in September and December.

In a report published on Monday, economist Sven Jari Stehn predicted the ECB will boost its key rate another four times in 2023 to lift it to 1.25%.

“Given continued cost-push pressures and limited evidence of a sustained demand hit, recent ECB commentary has emphasized rising concerns,” Stehn wrote in the report.

Goldman Sachs also said it expected the ECB to decide in June on ending its Asset Purchase Program at the close of the second quarter.

“While a sharper slowdown in growth or renewed sovereign stresses could lead to a slower policy normalization, clearer signs of second-round effects could require a faster exit,” Stehn said.

