(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation are rolling out a women-focused business training program to French-speaking Africa, as the firms expand their partnership to provide business and financial support to women in emerging countries.

The free online course known as “10,000 Women” will be made available to the more than 60 million French-speaking African women from April, Goldman Sachs’s Global Head of Corporate Engagement Asahi Pompey said in an interview with Bloomberg News. The course, which was created in 2018, is already available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi, she said.

“One of the interesting things about Africa is that women are actually more represented as business owners than in many other emerging parts of the world, like south Asia,” IFC Vice President for Economics and Private Sector Development Susan Lund said in the interview. “So we’re excited to support them.”

The course builds on the firms’ existing work together to encourage women-led businesses. They launched the Women Entrepreneurs Opportunity Facility in 2014 to extend lines of credit and share risks with local financial institutions to ensure they give female entrepreneurs access to financing for their small and medium-size companies. Since its inception, the facility has deployed close to $3 billion in capital for more than 164,000 companies.

“There’s going to be a virtuous circle,” Pompey said. “More women getting educated, having new ideas on products and services that’ll then increase their need for additional capital to then go into new revenue areas to grow their business.”

Funding Gap

The IFC estimates that women leading small and medium enterprises still face a roughly $1.5 trillion access to finance gap.

“At the current rate, research has shown that it’s going to take 151 years for men and women to reach economic parity,” Lund said.

The course was designed with the support of business academics from institutions around the globe. More than 200,000 people from over 150 countries have studied it so far.

About 70% of the course’s graduates report increased revenues in their businesses, and nearly 60% of them say they created new jobs, according to Goldman Sachs. Women who took the course are also spreading their skills, with 90% of the graduates mentoring an average of eight women.

Lamia Fikrat, an executive manager for Morocco-based management consultancy firm Abeillus who graduated from the program in 2020, said she looked forward to passing the course to her French-speaking connections.

“I’m comfortable in English,” Fikrat said. “But I shared the link and the course to many other women from my network, who are not.”

