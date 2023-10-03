(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Chris Kojima resigned to take a senior role at General Atlantic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Kojima, global co-head of Goldman’s client-solutions group, is set to join General Atlantic in early 2024, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the move isn’t yet public.

Kojima has worked at Goldman since 1995, Finra records show. He is global head of its Asian Network and on the board of “Launch With GS,” an investment platform dedicated to increasing capital access for diverse entrepreneurs and investors, according to his LinkedIn profile. He made partner in 2008 after being named managing director in 2002.

The New York-based firm announced his pending departure Tuesday, without saying where he’s heading, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Representatives for General Atlantic and Goldman declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.