(Bloomberg) -- Stephanie Cohen, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner given charge of the firm’s new consumer lending and transaction banking business, is taking a leave to focus on her family.

“This isn’t an easy decision to me,” Cohen wrote in a note to staff. “This break will allow me to be the best I can be for Goldman Sachs upon my return.”

The update from Cohen as well as a separate note from Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and his deputy John Waldron didn’t specify when Cohen would return to Goldman Sachs.

Cohen, who previously ran the firm’s consumer and wealth business, was given sole charge of the much smaller Platform Solution business that holds the bank’s credit-card partnerships, including the one with Apple Inc. That came about as part of the latest restructuring of the firm’s business lines announced late last year.

Cohen has been at the bank for about 25 years and was also a member of its management committee. Last week, another member of that top decision-making group, Dina Powell McCormick, left to join a merchant bank started by former Goldman Sachs bankers.

Cohen had taken a brief absence from work last year as well. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

