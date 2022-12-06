Dec 6, 2022
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest in Crypto Companies: Reuters
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in crypto firms, Reuters reports, citing an interview with Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at the company.
- It plans to buy or invest in crypto firms after the collapse of FTX exchange hurt investor interest and valuations, McDermott told the news service
- “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly”
- Goldman is doing due diligence on a number of different crypto firms
- He told Reuters that “FTX was a poster child in many parts of the ecosystem”
- “But to reiterate, the underlying technology continues to perform”
