Goldman Sachs Postpones Its Return to Office Again to Wait Out the Covid Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. delayed its return to office for staff in the U.S. by another two weeks as it looks to wait out the Covid-19 surge nationwide.

Goldman’s employees were told they could delay returning to Feb. 1, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank’s management, aggressive champions of having its offices filled, had to check their desire after an about turn last month amid a deluge of Omicron cases sweeping across New York and beyond.

Anyone entering the bank’s offices must get a booster by Feb. 1 if they’re eligible for the injections by that date, Goldman had previously told its workforce.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

