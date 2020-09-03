(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. units, a key step in the $3.9 billion settlement agreement that allows the bank to move on from the 1MDB scandal.

The move marks progress in Goldman Sachs’s efforts to resolve its worst scandal since the financial crisis as it grapples with separate discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice for a settlement over 1MDB.

