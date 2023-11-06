(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s veteran chief Japan economist Naohiko Baba is leaving the firm after 12 years, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

During his tenure, Baba played an important role in forecasting the Japanese economy and analyzing monetary and economic policy developments, the company said in the Sept. 19 document. A spokesperson confirmed the memo contents, and declined to comment on Baba’s potential successor.

His departure comes at a time when investors are closely watching for the Bank of Japan’s potential exit from its unorthodox monetary easing policy. Goldman Sachs hired him in 2011 as chief Japan economist, a move that drew market attention because of his previous career at the central bank, where he worked for more than 18 years.

Baba rightly predicted tweaks at a BOJ policy meeting held in July, even though many others expected the central bank to stand pat. He was among nine of 50 economists surveyed by Bloomberg who had forecast adjustments.

The central bank loosened its grip on the bond market that month, in a move that jolted financial markets. It further relaxed its control on bond yields at the end of October.

--With assistance from Sumio Ito.

