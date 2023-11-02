(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named 608 executives to the managing director rank, 5% fewer than the last raft of promotions announced in 2021.

Roughly three-quarters of those awarded the title — seen as a stepping stone to the firm’s highest rank of partner — work in revenue-generating businesses, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Goldman Sachs, which posted record profit in 2021, has suffered in recent quarters amid a dealmaking slump and a costly failed effort to expand into consumer businesses. The managing director designation usually leads to a higher base salary and bonuses that can boost total compensation into the millions of dollars.

Of the total, women comprised a record 31%, compared with 30% two years ago. Black executives accounted for 2%, which was down from the last round’s 5% level.

“We remain committed to achieving our aspirational goals and increasing representation at all levels of the firm,” a spokeswoman for the New York-based company said in a separate statement. “While we’ve made progress in developing a diverse pipeline of talent, we recognize there is much more work to be done.”

For a list of the promotions, click here.

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.