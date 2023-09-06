(Bloomberg) -- The decisions by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary oil production cuts through to the year-end brings bullish risks to crude’s outlook, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The moves reflect the group’s “unusually high pricing power,” analysts Daan Struyven, Callum Bruce and Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby said in a Sept. 5 note

There’s ~$2/bbl upside risk to Goldman’s Brent December 2023 forecast of $86/bbl from a 500kb/d miss in Saudi supply in 4Q relative to the bank’s estimated balances

In addition, the extended curbs highlight the risk to bank’s assumption that OPEC+ countries will in January reverse half of the 1.7m b/d cut that was announced in April 2023

Under a bullish scenario — which is not Goldman’s base case — in which OPEC+ keeps the 2023 cuts in place through end-2024, and where Saudi Arabia raises output only gradually back to 10m b/d, $14/bbl would be added to forecast for Brent at $93/bbl in Dec. 2024

Still, the producer group is “unlikely to pursue Brent prices well and sustainably above $100/bbl given its focus on medium-run stability”

