(Bloomberg) -- The top executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among Wall Street titans that grew up in the world of leveraged finance. When asked what’s changed the most, it’s “undoubtedly, private credit,” said John Waldron.

“The private-credit market has grown enormously,” Waldron, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, said this week on the sidelines of Goldman’s leveraged-finance conference in California. “I’m here for a reason. This is an incredibly important client franchise for us.”

It’s a complex dance. Banks — particularly Goldman — have navigated leveraged finance through so-called broadly syndicated loan markets. In this process, banks tap dozens or even hundreds of investors to buy debt of usually riskier borrowers.

Last year, banks’ private-credit rivals filled a lot of the void when the BSL market was hard to tap. This year, those syndicated markets have opened up much more, in what’s starting to create a larger fee windfall for the banks.

Goldman’s own executives describe the dual financing paths as a win-win.

“We actually win in both scenarios,” Christina Minnis, the global head of credit finance at the bank, said in a television interview, adding that she believes Goldman is the one firm that’s able to succeed both ways.

We’ve talked a lot about banks looking to boost private-credit capabilities. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been working on starting up their own business, planning to use its own balance sheet alongside third-party funds. Just last week PNC Financial Services Group said it’s tying up with TCW Group to boost private-credit lending to middle-market firms. Barclays Plc created a partnership with AGL Credit Management earlier this year to originate direct loans, with access to the bank’s deal flow, in order to keep up a hearty supply of clients who will be borrowing. Each bank has taken a different approach to how to add these types of capabilities.

Goldman already has more than $100 billion in assets in private credit, raising third-party funds within its asset manager.

Goldman is now looking to turn that into $300 billion in the next five years, one part of an ambitious plan to boost its nearly $3 trillion asset-management arm. “We have to double it before we can triple it,” Waldron said of the private-credit play. “We see a line of sight to doing that.” At the same time, he doubled down on the importance of the firm’s traditional leveraged-finance business.

Of course all of the rebound in leveraged finance this year is contingent on the market’s confidence.

When asked about what could stop the party, Minnis named a few risks — if interest rates were to be hiked again by the Federal Reserve (now seen as a remote chance), or if geopolitical conflicts escalate much further. It’s also yet to be seen how the US presidential race could affect markets. Goldman’s own strategist, David Kostin, says investors are discounting the risk that the outcome of the election could take longer to be revealed than many expect.

Elsewhere, there’s a “new wave of private credit” building in a bespoke market that used to be dominated by banks. We talked this week to Carlyle’s Akhil Bansal, who leads credit strategic solutions at the firm. He discussed the potential for asset-backed finance after a nearly half-billion dollar deal for loans from Sungage Financial, as regional banks and traditional lenders pull back in certain areas.

