(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is restarting a trading desk for cryptocurrencies amid a surge in the value of Bitcoin, a person familiar with the effort said.

The Wall Street bank will begin offering Bitcoin futures among other products by mid-March, according to the person, who asked to to be named because the plans haven’t been announced.

Goldman first offered crypto trading in 2018 when prices were cratering, the person said. The value of Bitcoin has surged in recent weeks, hitting a record high of more than $58,000 on Feb. 21. It has risen about 67% this year.

Reuters reported the news earlier.

