(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to close its latest mezzanine debt fund with roughly $15 billion of firepower, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The fund, GS Mezzanine Partners VIII, topped its initial target of $12.5 billion. Mezzanine financing ranks in between senior debt and equity funding in the pecking order of repayment if a business fails. The lender assumes more risk compared to buying other forms of debt, but receives a higher yield in return.

Opportunistic investors are looking to take advantage of weakness in global credit markets fueled by quickening inflation, higher energy costs and concerns about an economic slowdown. Lower-rated transactions have encountered tepid demand in recent months, forcing banks seeking to offload risky financings to offer steep discounts or higher yields to lure buyers.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the fund.

Unlike its banking peers, Goldman Sachs has maintained a foothold in private credit over the last few decades. The latest fundraise is its eighth such mezzanine fund, having begun the franchise in 1996 with a $1.2 billion vehicle.

(updates with details of GS mezzanine financing in final paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.