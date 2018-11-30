(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Inc. stock is falling 1.7 percent in pre-market trading after people briefed on the matter said the Federal Reserve is ramping up its investigation into how the bank’s executives dodged internal controls while helping Malaysian authorities raise billions of dollars that later went missing.

Separately, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier cut his recommendation on Goldman shares to neutral from buy and slashed his price target to $225 from $280. “While we view the current valuation as discounting most of the potential negative scenarios related to 1MDB, we only have limited information and the uncertainty could linger for a while,” Carrier wrote in a note.

Goldman’s shares have tumbled 14 percent in the past month, versus a 1.9 percent gain in the S&P 500 financials index, amid concern about potential fallout from the firm’s involvement in raising money for Malaysia’s scandal-plagued state investment company. Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck cut her recommendation on Goldman to equal-weight, saying the firm faced rippling risk.

At the same time, there could be hope further down the road.

Any fines, penalties and other sanctions Goldman may face are unlikely to have a long-term impact on the bank’s business, BofAML’s Carrier said. With a new management team, business review, strategic growth initiatives, and a focus on cost and capital management, “we see potential post the investigation conclusion.”

