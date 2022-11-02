(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said deal activity could rebound next year as corporate issuers and investors get used to tougher conditions.

Capital markets are “highly geared to confidence” and market participants and asset allocators need time to adjust to the “new reality” of high interest rates, tightening liquidity and slowing growth, Solomon said Wednesday at a summit in Hong Kong. That could last “somewhere between two and four quarters, sometimes maybe six quarters,” he said.

“We’re in the process of that journey and my expectation is that equilibrium will come more into balance in coming quarters,” Solomon said on a panel with other top banking executives.

The comments come before the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth time. Central bank tightening has torpedoed financial markets this year, prompting investment banking clients to put off stock and debt sales while waiting for a warmer reception from investors.

“As we get into 2023, we’ll start to have a clear understanding of the trajectory of capital markets,” he said. Issuers and capital allocators will “meet again in the middle” although at different valuations and cost of capital, he said.

Speaking at the same event, UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said revised earning multiples in the US have made valuations become more appealing, especially in consumer health care and certain commodities.

“If you look at over the next nine months, you can see projected returns actually looking quite attractive,” he said.

While central bankers are struggling to find the right balance between interest rates and economic growth, they will get inflation under control and there will be bright spots for investing, Kelleher said.

Instead of a “capitulation trade,” people are waiting on certainty about the direction, he said. “We have record levels of cash in our global wealth management accounts.”

