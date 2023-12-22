(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs expects Turkey’s interest rate hike on Thursday to be the last in the current tightening cycle, standing out from other banks that forecast monetary tightening has further to go.

Rates won’t go any higher than the current 42.5%, unless there is an inflation surprise, analysts Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil wrote in a report dated Dec. 21. Borrowing costs will start to ease after the third quarter, reaching as low as 25% by year-end, they said.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Securities — which also released reports after this week’s 250 basis-point rate hike — all expect a final increase of a similar size in January as policymakers look to head off inflation that analysts expect to accelerate to 70% in the coming months.

Bank of America expects the first rate cut toward the end of 2024, provided inflation aligns closer to the central bank’s year-end prediction of 36%. Deutsche Bank doesn’t rule out that possibility of cuts starting in the third quarter.

