(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tapped new leadership for its Japan business to replace a long-standing investment banker stepping down after 38 years.

Shinichi Yokote, Kenro Tsutsumi, Yoshihiko Yano, Etsuko Kobayashi and Shogo Matsuzawa will comprise a newly formed Japan Leadership Group to coordinate and help oversee the business, the bank said in a memo dated Nov. 19.

Mochida will retire from the firm at the end of the year, and become a senior director at that time, according to a separate internal memo sent on the same day.

Hiroko Matsumoto, a Tokyo-based spokeswoman for Goldman, confirmed the content of the memo and declined to elaborate on the changes.

The move follows news last week that the US investment bank’s long-serving Japan president, Masanori Mochida, is stepping down. The firm is regrouping as global investors signal renewed interest in corporate Japan and companies work to overhaul governance and grow more willing to accept shareholder activism.

