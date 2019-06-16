(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is pulling together four separate units to create a larger entity that will invest in private companies, real estate and other deals, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren’t identified.

The new unit’s exact structure will be determined in the next few months and it will have about $140 billion of assets -- almost the size of KKR & Co. Inc. and about a third the size of Blackstone Group LP, the newspaper said. The unit will also raise funds, it added.

Goldman Sachs is trying to increase the kind of steady, income-generating business that investors like, the paper said, in a bid to boost its share price. The move comes as its traditional investment banking and trading business aren’t expanding, compared with private investing, the paper said.

While the bank has been in the private-equity business since the 1980s and had expanded those operations in the 2000s, it’s now looking at raising funds from investors to earn fees from managing those assets, the newspaper said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone call after regular office hours.

Goldman stock has fallen 18% in the past year, compared with the 1.3% decline in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Financials Index. The broader S&P 500 Index climbed 3.8%.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoya Khan in New York at zkhan79@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net, ;Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.