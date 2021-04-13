(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is opening a new office in Birmingham, marking the investment bank’s second U.K. location outside London.

The new building is set to open in the third quarter of 2021 and will eventually have several hundred staff across a number of divisions, the bank said in a statement Tuesday. Engineering will be the first to move in, with a mix of transfers and new hires.

The investment bank cited Birmingham’s universities, technology sector and proximity to the London office as some of the reasons for the decision.

“Establishing a new office in Birmingham will diversify our U.K. footprint and give us access to a broad and deep talent pool in the local area,” Richard Gnodde, chief executive officer for Goldman Sachs International, said in the statement.

The move follows recent expansion in other European cities, including Warsaw and Stockholm. In the U.K., Goldman has its main office at Plumtree Court in London, which houses about 6,000 people, alongside a customer service center in Milton Keynes for its Marcus consumer arm.

