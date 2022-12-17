Goldman Sachs to Pick Former BOE Official as International Chair

Goldman Sachs International is expected to name Bradley Fried as its new chairman, Sky News reported.

Fried, who stepped down as chair of the Court of the Bank of England earlier this year, will replace Jose Manuel Barroso, the former European Commission president, according to Sky.

Fried’s appointment as chairman of GSI would be subject to regulatory approval, but his appointment as a board director would not require such approval, the report said.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment to Sky.

