(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is moving away from its ambition to find $5 billion in extra revenue by next year, Reuters reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The Wall Street bank is expected to announce a wider range of financial targets in January, which could include an efficiency ratio and new profitability metrics, Reuters said.

The $5 billion target was set in 2017 as the Wall Street firm looked to expand a range of businesses separate from its traditional strengths in trading. The bank has been boosting its consumer lending operations, becoming more of a mainstream lender.

In a presentation in September of that year, Goldman Sachs outlined a series of measures it described as “opportunities for growth” that included making an extra $1 billion from investment management and more than $2 billion from firm-wide lending and financing initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon inherited the target from his predecessor Lloyd Blankfein after taking over as CEO in October of last year.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in London didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

