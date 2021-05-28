(Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to rein in surging commodities prices are likely to be in vain as it’s lost the ability to boss the market amid the developed-nation recovery from the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The speed of the rebound in advanced economies, particularly the U.S., means China is no longer the marginal buyer dictating pricing, Goldman analysts led by Jeff Currie said in a note. The price dip after warnings from Beijing about speculation is a “clear buying opportunity,” as raw materials such as copper and soybeans remain on an upward path on tight supply, they said.

The largest buyer of many commodities, China has been trying to temper the rally due to fears over inflation. It’s jawboning has had some success, with local iron ore prices down more than 20% since May 12. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index is only down around 1% over the period, however.

What Beijing is doing is similar to what Washington did in the mid-2000’s, Goldman said. “When commentators are unable to understand what is driving such a paradigm shift in prices, they attribute it to speculators - a common pattern throughout history, which has never solved fundamental tightness.”

There’s “mounting evidence that commodities are no longer China-centric,” the analysts said. The main reason for the U.S.’s greater power in the market is Washington’s fiscal stimulus, but there are also structural factors -- China no longer benefits as much from low-cost labor or from its previous indifference to environmental concerns -- that make this a paradigm shift, they said.

