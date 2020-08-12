(Bloomberg) -- While Europe’s plan for joint debt sales will bring a new behemoth into its bond markets, German bunds will still be the region’s benchmark for safety and stability, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Even as the European Union boasts top credit ratings, its debt will fall short of the “insurance value” offered by German debt against extreme risk prospects, including a euro-breakup scenario, Goldman strategists led by George Cole wrote in a note to clients.

Instead, the risk profile of EU securities is likely to be more similar to that of nations such France, which are considered among the safer alternatives but less so compared with Germany, according to the analysts.

“EU bonds are not bunds -- which is the clear benchmark safe asset not just in yield level but by its empiric behavior,” they wrote. “The Recovery Fund represents a significant step forward for the institutional framework of Europe, but bunds still demonstrate a clear pre-eminence as the definitive European safe asset.”

Issuance by the union is set to surge following a landmark deal to jointly fund the recovery from the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coupled with the bonds that may help fund the bloc’s program to support the labor market -- due to start next month -- the EU’s debt pool should swell to around 850 billion euros ($1 trillion) over the next few years. The market size will still be small relative to the likes of France and Italy, which are both around 2 trillion euros.

To be sure, the recovery fund has provided a significant boost to EU integration, with joint borrowing plans seen as lowering a key hurdle to building a region-wide fiscal infrastructure. For some, it could even pave the way for Europe to have an asset akin to U.S. Treasuries, instead of relying on individual member states to meet their own borrowing needs, though that is still a long way off.

Currently, EU debt trades with a yield premium of about 15-20 basis points over France due to the former’s lower liquidity, but that gap could narrow as foreign investors swap out of national markets and into the new regional debt, according to Goldman. The European Central Bank can buy 50% of EU debt too. French 10-year bonds currently yield minus 0.2%.

German bonds have been a favorite refuge for investors during episodes of heightened regional political risk in recent years, which fueled fears about the stability of the bloc. Any resurgence in such concerns would still see market players dive into bunds for safety, according to the strategists.

EU bonds are “a new supra hero,” they wrote. But “the insurance value of bunds in almost all states of the world, including extreme scenarios such as euro-area breakup during which claims on Germany would likely be of superior quality to claims on other members or supranational entities.”

