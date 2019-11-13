(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it will introduce the ability for household members to share an Apple Card credit line after probes into claims of bias in its underwriting process.

The Apple Card previously had individuals apply for their own cards. That led to spouses getting different credit limits, which sparked controversy after social media postings in the past week by a tech entrepreneur and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak complaining about unequal treatment of their wives in getting approved for credit lines.

Goldman Sachs said it doesn’t take gender or marital status into account when determining credit worthiness, but said it understood that some customers preferred to share cards.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sridhar Natarajan in New York at snatarajan15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.