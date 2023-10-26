(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned gains in Pakistan’s rupee, which is among the world’s top performers in the past two months, will be short-lived given its financing risks.

“The recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee will likely be short-lived, given soaring interest costs and only short-term arrangements with the International Monetary Fund and bilateral financing to support the external balance,” Goldman analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a Wednesday report. “The market will continue to require a premium for Pakistan’s rupee ahead of elections.”

The rupee has surged almost 9% since late August, making it the best performing currency globally after Afghanistan’s afghani, as authorities cracked down on the illegal dollar trade. But risk remains as investors brace for possible unrest as the nation prepares to hold national elections in the first few months of next year. Inflows from exports and remittances also remain muted, making the nation more dependent on foreign aid from countries in the Middle East as well as China for dollar flows.

An IMF team is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week to review the nation’s economic performance ahead of a loan disbursement as part of its $3 billion bailout program.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.