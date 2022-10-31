(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts are adding highly-rated Korean bank bonds to their sector preferences after a recent selloff, citing efforts by policymakers to address liquidity stresses in the local market.

“We believe the best way to take advantage of the recent spread move is to invest in short-dated high-rated Korea bank senior debt,” wrote Goldman’s Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting in a note dated Oct. 31. The analysts had previously recommended short-dated Korean AA corporate credits, and are maintaining that view too.

Authorities in South Korea unveiled a bevy of measures over the past week to stabilize the market there after a rare default sparked jitters across onshore credit indicators, already weighed upon by aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Korea and a surge in bond supply especially from Korea Electric Power Corp. The impact from higher rates in Korea is not systemic, but may provide a drag on consumption, according to the Goldman report.

Goldman analysts are recommending short-dated Korean bank senior debt, such as those rated AA or A. Investors should avoid shifting to lower rated credits or down in capital structure, given lingering growth concerns and an uncertain inflation backdrop, they wrote.

