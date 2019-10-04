(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s extremely tight monetary policy has been so successful in bringing down inflation, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina now risks undershooting her target.

Data due on Friday may show that annual inflation dropped below the central bank’s 4% target in September for the first time this year, giving Russia one of the highest real interest rates in emerging markets. If the trend continues, price growth could fall too low, meaning the central bank needs to get more aggressive with its interest-rate cuts, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“They always want to be on the cautious side and build buffers,” said Clemens Grafe, a Moscow-based economist at Goldman. “Policy makers need to acknowledge that it’s also a problem if inflation falls below target.”

The central bank has reduced the key rate by just 75 basis points to 7% this year despite sluggish economic growth. Nabiullina has stressed the need to remain ready to combat external shocks, but economists and government officials have argued that now is the time for deeper cuts.

Nabiullina signaled at her last rate meeting that easing will continue, but was vague about whether they’d cut at one or both of the remaining two meetings this year. She warned the slowdown in global growth has turned out to be greater than expected and that has hurt exports.

“The central bank in Russia is a young regulator and they are overly cautious since they need to gain trust among all market participants,” said Tatiana Evdokimova, an analyst at Nordea Bank in Moscow. “They are more afraid of inflation above 4% then inflation below 4% since we have a lot of experience with high inflation.”

The majority of analysts polled in a Bloomberg survey are forecasting a deceleration of inflation to 4% in September, but four out of 17 see price growth dropping below that level.

The Economy Ministry, which is pushing for deeper cuts, estimates that inflation could decelerate to below 3% next year, well below a central bank forecast that it will stay near the current level.

Still, when inflation has fallen below target in recent years, Nabiullina has remained cautious with rate cuts. Inflation was below 4% for nearly a year in 2017-2018 and went as low as 2.2%, but the central bank kept rates above 7.25%.

“The central bank still doesn’t trust that it has enough credibility among investors and the population,” Grafe said.

