Japan’s currency took a break this week from its slide against the US dollar as officials raised the specter of the first intervention since 1998 to prop it up. On Thursday, the yen was holding around 143.50 to the dollar, up slightly from the 24-year low hit on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs strategist Karen Fishman said in a Sept. 14 note to clients that the yen still has room to weaken.

The drop has been fueled by the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes, which are expected to continue with another increase of at least three-quarters of a percentage point on Sept. 21. That has widened the gap between bond yields in the US and Japan, whose central bank is still holding down rates to bolster the economy.

“We see room for further yen weakness in the very near term,” Fishman wrote. She said the firm “remains comfortable” with the three-month forecast for the yen of 145, though “the current distribution of risks points to higher levels, and we remain bearish on a more tactical basis.”

She said that the yen could hit 155 to the dollar if the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 4.5%, roughly a full percentage point above where it is now. “Even so, we think that it will likely become harder to see USD/JPY sustaining upside momentum at levels above 150 without relief on the broader risk outlook or reassessment of the level of real rates that the US economy can withstand,” she wrote.

