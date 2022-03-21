(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s move to allow a weaker pound is winning praise from money managers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who say it will arrest foreign-capital outflows and boost the nation’s chances of winning the next International Monetary Fund loan.

The pound tumbled as much as 14% to 18.2323 per dollar in the offshore market, its sharpest drop since a November 2016 devaluation that had helped to pull the country out of a dollar squeeze and turned it into a market darling. Investors are predicting a similar turnaround this time as the nation grapples with surging inflation and external imbalances, both worsened by the war in Ukraine.

The central bank’s 100 basis-point rate hike, also announced Monday, turns the nation’s real interest rate positive, while the pound’s depreciation eases concern it’s overvalued. The decisions come amid foreign outflows of as much as $15 billion from the local debt market in the past three weeks alone, according to Goldman calculations, and as the country holds talks with the IMF for various options including a precautionary and liquidity line of credit.

“It will help catalyze fresh inflows into the market as investors perceive a reduced risk of further devaluations, and even the possibility of some appreciation in the coming months,” Goldman economist Farouk Soussa wrote in a note. “It also smooths the path for an IMF program which we believe will help anchor confidence in Egypt’s fiscal and reform trajectory.”

The pound fell after policymakers stressed “the importance of the exchange-rate flexibility to act as a shock absorber to preserve Egypt’s competitiveness.” Before Monday, the currency had been steady in the 15.5-15.9 range since September 2020.

With high interest rates, a stable pound and a track record of market-friendly moves, Egypt had been a favorite of emerging-market investors for years. However, in the past few months, sentiment had deteriorated rapidly with soaring energy prices and global monetary tightening hurting one of the Middle East’s most indebted nations.

“Egypt has a fruitful recent history with IMF, and a new program would not only offer important monetary support in the near term but also provide an important policy anchor for ongoing reforms, and help encourage inflows of both portfolio and fixed investment,” Daniel Richards, an economist at Emirates NBD wrote. “Some of the likely prerequisites of renewed financial support from the Fund – a meaningful rate hike and a cheaper currency – have now been met.”

Some investors worry the measures taken to smooth the path of the IMF deal may not be enough to address the setbacks to the economy and the elevated current-account deficit. In the non-deliverable forwards market, traders are bracing for a weaker pound. The 12-month contract rose to 20.80 per dollar, 12% weaker than the offshore spot rate.

“We still expect Egyptian local markets to provide solid nominal carry, but the risk of a capital mark-to-market drawdown has risen significantly in our eyes,” said Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International in London.

Fidelity International, which oversees about $700 billion, recently cut its position in the Egyptian pound to “neutral” across its funds from an overweight position that the manager had held for the past five years, according to Greer.

The central-bank move “indicates to us that conditions in Egypt are worse than we expected,” said Fahd Iqbal, the Dubai-based head of Middle East research for private banking at Credit Suisse Group AG. “We cannot rule out the risk of a further measured devaluation at a later stage.”

