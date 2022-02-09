(Bloomberg) -- The end of the era of sub-zero yields is about to add a fresh spur to the euro, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

With the European Central Bank unwilling to rule out raising interest rates as soon as this year, some of the 2.9 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion) that was pulled out of the region’s bond market as yields went negative in 2014 may be about to flow back in, the bank says.

“For a lot of reserve managers and conservative mandates that aren’t allowed to invest in negative-yielding debt, the actual move in yields to and above zero will be important in catalyzing inflows,” said Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of foreign exchange and rates at Goldman in London. “It wouldn’t be unusual for more discretionary investors to get ahead of that in anticipation of more positive yielding euro-denominated instruments.”

The euro’s already getting a boost as the ECB’s more hawkish turn drives up yields. One of the biggest laggards last year, the single currency is now the best performer among developed markets over the past month, gaining 0.6% this year to trade at $1.1435 as of 1:10 p.m. in London on Wednesday.

It wasn’t so long ago that traders were betting the ECB’s first rate hike since 2009 wouldn’t come until 2025. But following the central bank’s change in stance, Goldman says there’s a “meaningful” risk that its 12-month dollar-euro forecast of $1.15 is too low.

The amount of debt in the euro area with a negative yield has dropped by more than a third from a peak in 2020 as the specter of rising rates fuels a sell-off among investors seeking to avoid capital losses -- a trend that’s likely to attract buyers longer-term as yields stabilize at higher levels. The yield on the 10-year German bond rose above zero last month for the first time in three years. It’s currently trading at 0.23%.

“While sustained ECB rate hikes are not assured at this point, this is arguably the first realistic opportunity for higher European policy rates in around a decade,” Trivedi and his team wrote in a report this week.

The euro is also getting support from cheap valuations and positioning, Goldman said. The currency’s fair value is about $1.30, according to the bank’s models, which are based on purchasing-power parity and current accounts. The region’s share of global equity and fixed-income assets among mutual funds has fallen to less than 9%, from at least 10% four years ago, its analysis shows.

“The euro is both undervalued and under-owned according to our tools,” Goldman said. “Given the starting point, positive foreign-exchange catalysts could be important.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.