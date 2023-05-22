(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects more gloom for the Chinese currency despite efforts from policymakers to shore up sentiment.

The US bank has slashed its projection for the onshore yuan, targeting a move to 7.1 against the dollar in the next three months, according to a note published Sunday. The firm previously expected the currency to be at 6.8 during the period.

“Significant weakness in China data and renewed dollar strengthening on the back of progress in US debt-ceiling negotiations” have weighed on the currency, wrote China economist Hui Shan. The onshore yuan traded 0.1% weaker Monday at 7.022 per dollar.

The Chinese currency fell past the key 7-per-dollar threshold last week, the first time since December. The People’s Bank of China and the nation’s foreign exchange regulator have recently called for more foreign exchange stability, with state papers echoing the message Monday touting a return to market-driven moves as long as speculation is curbed.

Measures to support the yuan may not be effective without positive tailwinds to buoy it, according to the report. A stronger greenback has also been at play with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gaining almost 1.5% over the past two weeks. “It is difficult to see what would drive CNY notably stronger in the near term,” Shan wrote.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.