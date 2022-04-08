(Bloomberg) -- China’s supply disruptions related to Covid lockdowns could boost producer prices in the country, although the risk to consumer inflation is limited, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said.

This year’s pickup in consumer prices will likely be moderate, even as geopolitical tensions push fuel costs higher and domestic virus restrictions weigh on vegetable prices, Goldman’s economists wrote in a note Friday. That risk likely won’t affect monetary policy easing much this year, they said.

Goldman estimated a 1-point decline in the sub-index measuring suppliers’ delivery time in the Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index will boost annualized producer prices by 0.8 percentage points. The sub-index fell by about that magnitude in March.

Even so, any disruption to domestic supply chains “will likely have only a modest impact on headline CPI inflation based on historical experience,” economists including Xinquan Chen wrote. They said the upside risk to their consumer inflation forecast of 2.5% for this year is “limited” as Chinese consumer demand remains weak.

The country’s economic outlook has worsened in recent weeks, with cities and provinces going into lockdown to contain the worst Covid outbreak since early 2020. Surveys have shown a contraction in factory activities in March, and the financial and trade hub Shanghai remains under lockdown as infections persist.

The Economic Information Daily cited analysts Friday saying China’s CPI likely increased “marginally” in March from a year earlier because of weaker consumer demand and lower pork prices. March CPI data, which is due Monday, is expected to rise 1.4% year-on-year, up from 0.9% in February, while producer inflation likely eased to 8.1% from 8.8%, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Inflation is unlikely to be a “major constraint” preventing the central bank from taking easing measures, as monetary policy “tends to react to core CPI inflation,” the Goldman analysts said. They project core CPI inflation, which excludes food and energy, to be mild this year.

Expectations are rising that an interest rate cut or other easing measures could happen as early as next week, given the clouded outlook and repeated vows from the government to stabilize the economy. Six of the seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg so far expect the People’s Bank of China to lower the rate on its one-year policy loans by 5-10 basis points on April 15.

