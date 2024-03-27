(Bloomberg) -- With stocks set to cap another strong quarter, pension funds are likely to sell an estimated $32 billion in equities to rebalance their positions, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

That would be the biggest adjustment since June 2023 and rank in the 89th percentile among estimates over the past three years, wrote analysts at Goldman’s FICC & equities team in a note dated Tuesday.

While projections on pension flows vary widely on Wall Street, it could heap extra pressure on markets when trading volumes are thin around Easter. After the S&P 500 soared about 26% since late October, traders have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking.

Institutional investors and pensions often have strict allocation limits and use the end of the month and the quarter to review market exposure. The S&P 500 is up 8.8% since the start of 2024 and global bonds have declined by about 2%, meaning that funds may need to sell more shares than usual.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.