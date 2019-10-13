(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

The so-called “tunnel” negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union over Brexit could sustain the pound’s rally, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The world’s best-performing currency of last week might strengthen another 2.6%, the Wall Street bank said in a note to clients on Friday.

“If the two sides do make more progress toward a deal, continued short-covering from real money investors should prolong the rally,” said analysts including New York-based Zach Pandl, Goldman’s co-head of global foreign-exchange and emerging-market strategy. “Despite the substantial rally, we think sterling has further to run, and reiterate our trade recommendation to go long GBP/USD with an initial target of 1.30.”

Goldman believes that if the EU and Prime Minister Boris Johnson agree a deal this week, enough U.K. lawmakers will back it to ensure an orderly Brexit at the end of October.

After meeting with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barniertold ambassadors from the 27 member states that there has been enough progress for discussions to intensify.

But the EU stopped short of taking the talks into the “tunnel” -- the formal Brussels process by which the actual legal text of an agreement is thrashed out in secret. Instead, the diplomats said they would reconvene early this week for a progress update.

