(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Australia’s “large and protracted” inflation overshoot combined with the Reserve Bank’s decision to stick with smaller interest-rate increases will result in a higher terminal rate.

Goldman economists led by Andrew Boak now see quarter percentage-point hikes through May 2023, taking the cash rate to 4.1%, compared with a previous forecast of 3.6%, according to a research note Monday. That’s well above the 3.45% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Financial markets see the cash rate at 4% by September, from 2.85% now.

Goldman’s revision takes into account the RBA’s recent downshift to quarter-point moves even after the economy recorded faster-than-expected inflation in the third quarter.

The RBA says its switch to a slower pace will help keep public attention on efforts to return inflation to its 2-3% target. That “has increased the risk of a higher terminal rate and more elongated tightening cycle,” Boak said.

Goldman said it also suspects an independent review of the central bank “will heighten pressure on the RBA to achieve its inflation mandate and make it uncomfortable” to stand pat on policy in the first half of next year.

