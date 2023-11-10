(Bloomberg) -- The outlook is set to darken for the dollar in 2024, but the sturdy US economy and high yields will likely support the currency’s valuation, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi.

The greenback is still up about 1.6% this year, after slipping from its 2023 highs set last month. It’s on track for a third straight annual gain with the Federal Reserve signaling it intends to keep interest elevated for an extended period to tame inflation.

“The dollar is still highly valued, and we expect the global economy to be returning to a better balance over the coming year, which should weigh on the dollar over time,” the strategists wrote in an annual currency outlook published Friday.

However, the firm’s above-consensus view on US growth “and higher yields should provide a high bar to beat for total return prospects,” they wrote.

Rather than a sharp dollar depreciation as seen, for example, after the signing of the Plaza Accords in the 1980s, the strategists expect a shallower downturn.

The risks to their view, they said, “lean towards a dollar that is even ‘stronger for longer’ if it turns out that other economies cannot handle the level of restriction that the US requires.”

Goldman Sachs strategists also expect:

For the euro, a “challenging” path higher to $1.10 over the next year, from about $1.07 now, underpinned by a recovery in economic growth in the second half of 2024 as the shock of higher energy prices fades. Key risks including weaker growth weighing on sovereign credit as well as additional energy price shocks.

For the yen, a market “disappointed” on Japan’s progress towards policy normalization. Goldman forecasts the yen to fall to 155 per dollar over the next six months, from about 152 now, noting “it is hard for the yen to fight the macro.”

For the pound, more pressure in the near-term given cable’s sensitivity to real rates. Strategists write that upside will likely remain limited as long as the Bank of England remains one of the most hesitant to restart rate hikes and see the pound at $1.18 over the next three months, from $1.22 now.

