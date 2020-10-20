(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sent some workers at its London office home after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The staffers work on the fourth and fifth floors of Plumtree Court, and their close contacts have been notified, according to a memo sent to staff last week. The two employees, who last were in the building on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, are in self-isolation, and facilities have been cleaned.

The cases are a setback for the bank as it tries to return staff to offices. Almost 30% of workers in the U.K. are back, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said on the bank’s third-quarter earnings call last week. In New York -- where 30% of workers are now rotating through the office, Solomon said -- the bank sent some traders home last month after at least one employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc have also isolated staffers at home after their coworkers contracted the virus.

A Goldman spokesman declined to comment on the London cases. Financial News first reported the infections.

