Goldman Set to Reopen Paris Hub With Staff Capped at 20% Per Day

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Paris office will reopen next week, its last European hub to do so, as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the region.

The U.S. bank will begin the first phase of a “gradual and careful” return on May 25, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by a bank spokesman. Goldman Sachs recently unveiled plans to reopen offices in several other cities, including Milan and Madrid.

However, not all is back to normal. The Wall Street firm said it would comply with guidelines from the Paris regional authorities that a maximum of 20% of staff be allowed into the office on any given day. Goldman will reinstate a split-team rotation for employees who would like to return.

About 200 Goldman staff work in the office, which is near the Arc de Triomphe. As with the other reopenings, staff must comply with certain rules:

• Not coming to work if unwell, and obtaining wellness clearance to return if sick

• Obtaining authorization to take public transport during peak hours (6:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CET)

• Wearing masks whenever not seated at their desks

• Strict physical distancing of two meters in the office, and not sharing desks

