(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is shaking up the leadership ranks at the heart of its capital-market business after a big overhaul in October that merged investment banking and trading operations all in one.

Michael Marsh becomes head of the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa financing group, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. He previously served as co-head of global credit finance. Marsh joined the firm in 2006 and was named partner in 2014.

John Greenwood will head the Latin America financing group, in addition to his role as head of project, infrastructure and principal finance and his leadership responsibilities for the sustainable banking group.

The internal memo, dated March 22, also named Zheng Li to head the Asia Pacific ex-Japan financing group. Her former responsibilities included leading the investment banking solutions group and debt capital markets group in Asia ex-Japan. Miriam Wheeler becomes head of global real estate financing, having served as head of Americas real estate financing.

The moves are aimed to further the banks strategic goal of global and cross-product connectivity and come after Chief Executive Officer David Solomon’s most recent shake up of the bank in October.

Further leadership changes announced in a separate memo Monday targeted EMEA credit finance. Dominic Ashcroft is to head EMEA leveraged finance, having served as co-head of EMEA credit finance capital markets. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2002 as an analyst on the UK advisory team and was named managing director in 2011.

Other changes in that group:

Luke Gillam becomes sole head of EMEA credit finance capital markets, having been co-head of EMEA credit finance capital markets alongside Ashcroft.

Laura van Alkemade will head corporate and fund financing businesses within EMEA structured finance, in addition to her current responsibilities. Within the corporate structured finance business, she will work closely with Zaid Khaldi.

Sabine Wick to head the consumer and retail sectors in EMEA leveraged finance, in addition to her role in EMEA leveraged finance origination, responsible for companies in the industrial sector.

