Wall Street is lining up to recommend buying the dip in stocks, anticipating that more stimulus and a global economic recovery from the pandemic will bolster markets.

Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Evercore ISI are among those expecting a turnaround in equities. Asian shares slumped Thursday, after the S&P 500 index turned negative for the year following its worst drop since October.

“This should be seen as a correction in a new equity cycle, and it’s likely that recovery when it comes back again will be led by more cyclical and value parts of the market,” Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said on Bloomberg Television. Markets will climb on a strong economic and profits recovery, he added.

The global stock rally had already stalled near record levels, hurt by virus lockdowns and an uncertainty over the timeline for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal relief plan. A battle between retail investors and short sellers over firms such as GameStop Corp. added to worries that parts of the market were running too hot. A gauge of implied volatility for the S&P 500 jumped Wednesday to levels last seen before the November presidential election.

JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic in a note to clients Wednesday recommended investors ignore warnings about a bubble in equities and take advantage of a selloff to accumulate more shares. The firm’s analysis indicates professional investors are far from exuberant, he said.

“Any market pullback, such as one driven by repositioning by a segment of the long-short community (and related to stocks of insignificant size), is a buying opportunity,” he wrote.

S&P 500 futures pared a decline of as much as 1.1% early in the Asian trading day Thursday and were 0.4% lower as of 11:50 a.m. in Tokyo. Disappointment after earnings reports from companies including Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on sentiment.

European contracts slipped, while the MSCI Asia Pacific index fell as much as 1.6% to the lowest in more than a week.

Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross in a report Wednesday advised investors to buy the dip in the S&P 500, saying it does not look overbought on the basis of its relative strength index amid a “uniquely bullish macro backdrop.”

